Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 87.3% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $57,904,000 after buying an additional 255,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 532,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,414,000 after buying an additional 199,927 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

BBY stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,420. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.84.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.