Dale Broadrick Purchases 11,875 Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick bought 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick bought 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick bought 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick bought 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $12,598.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 39,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,295. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on BioRestorative Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.