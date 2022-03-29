Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the lowest is $3.54 billion. NetEase reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $14.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $15.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $17.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.92. 1,780,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

