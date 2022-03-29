Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Down 43.4% in March

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of FINS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 25,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.