Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Update

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 772,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,721. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

