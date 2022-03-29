Short Interest in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Declines By 45.9%

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the February 28th total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMLP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $289,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMLP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 55,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,588. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.90. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). The business had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

