Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 70.1% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $700.26 million and approximately $82.11 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.85 or 0.07116998 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.86 or 0.99954273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046456 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 301,172,592,358 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

