Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,457 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.23. 6,627,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,280,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.