Shopping (SPI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.42 Million

Shopping (SPI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Shopping has a total market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $344,205.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $9.63 or 0.00020320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.85 or 0.07116998 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.86 or 0.99954273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046456 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,420 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

