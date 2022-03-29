Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $298.04 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $572,542.17 and approximately $5,471.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $298.04 or 0.00628897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.85 or 0.07116998 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.86 or 0.99954273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046456 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

