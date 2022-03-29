Insured Finance Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $408,225.32 and approximately $4,488.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.85 or 0.07116998 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.86 or 0.99954273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046456 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,391,907 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

