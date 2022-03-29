Kalmar (KALM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.45 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $88,485.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.85 or 0.07116998 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.86 or 0.99954273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046456 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,312 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.