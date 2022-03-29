$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Option Care Health posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. 564,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $467,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 161.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

