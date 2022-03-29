CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CFB traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $816.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.24. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

