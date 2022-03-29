Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FRRVY stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $27.24. 27,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

