Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Expands By 84.2%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN CEV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,911. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

