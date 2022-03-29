Beach Point Capital Management LP Takes Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,133,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. Western Asset Mortgage Capital comprises approximately 0.4% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 105,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:WMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 240,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,686. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 534.84, a quick ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

