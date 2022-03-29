Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.51. 5,347,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,754. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

