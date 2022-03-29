Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSICGet Rating) will report $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $13.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSICGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.73. 806,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,963. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $89.48.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

