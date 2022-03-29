Analysts Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.57). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. 409,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,287. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $786.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.46. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.23.

In other Replimune Group news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Replimune Group by 101,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.