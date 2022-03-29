Balancer Achieves Market Capitalization of $100.81 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $14.52 or 0.00030590 BTC on exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $100.81 million and $60.50 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

