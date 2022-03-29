Beach Point Capital Management LP Acquires 357,787 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,787 shares during the quarter. MoneyGram International accounts for approximately 3.2% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $19,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 148.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $963.51 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.33. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

