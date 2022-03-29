Short Interest in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Increases By 82.6%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 219,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

UAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UAN traded down $6.02 on Tuesday, hitting $134.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.49. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.64%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.95%.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

