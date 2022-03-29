Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Sells $1,006,000.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ALIT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 2,789,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,353. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.34.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
About Alight (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
