Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Increases By 99.9%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 822,700 shares, an increase of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 411,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 121,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 157,127.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 97,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

METC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. 694,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

