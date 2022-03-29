First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Down 46.5% in March

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,105,000 after acquiring an additional 119,310 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 655,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

