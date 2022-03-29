Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells $179,053.16 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 35,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $179,053.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $420,690.78.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48.

NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 408,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,001. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $11,694,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.