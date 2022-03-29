SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $37,829.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.37 or 0.07113862 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,404.95 or 0.99880004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046605 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,157,419 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

