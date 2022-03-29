$12.48 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $12.80 billion. NIKE posted sales of $12.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $46.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.74 billion to $47.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $52.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.42 billion to $54.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NYSE:NKE traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.14. 7,189,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,339. NIKE has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

