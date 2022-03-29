$24.15 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) will post sales of $24.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.20 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $20.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $98.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $99.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $106.00 million, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $109.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 58,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,326. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $478.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

