Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. STORE Capital posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of STOR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,804,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

