$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. STORE Capital posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. Mizuho cut their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,804,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,563. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

