$2.72 EPS Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.82. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.98. 239,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,001. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.37 and its 200-day moving average is $339.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

