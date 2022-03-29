$435.29 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will announce $435.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $448.73 million and the lowest is $422.30 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $294.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

Shares of TYL traded up $13.33 on Thursday, reaching $451.63. 154,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $384.38 and a 12 month high of $557.55.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 51.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

