Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 125,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,903,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 597,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,286. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

