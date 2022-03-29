Insider Buying: Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE FCPT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 522,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,924. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.