$247.63 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) to report $247.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.30 million and the highest is $257.52 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $177.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.35.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.74. 698,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,876. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after acquiring an additional 58,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

