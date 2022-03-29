UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Cap of $5.71 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.71 billion and approximately $6.56 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $5.98 or 0.00012627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.78 or 0.00273985 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001040 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

