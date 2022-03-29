Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) to announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.16.

STZ stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $231.75. The company had a trading volume of 534,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,094. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.51 and its 200 day moving average is $227.85. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

