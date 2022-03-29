Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Increases By 100.0%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRGLY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.61) to GBX 1,530 ($20.04) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.26) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,166.17.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

HRGLY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. 269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.45%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.