Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.11. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,782 shares of company stock worth $4,609,039 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

