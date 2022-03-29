American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,500 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 1,444,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of American Lithium stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. 347,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,954. American Lithium has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

