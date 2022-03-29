Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.5% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.29. 5,482,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,568,743. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $361.11 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

