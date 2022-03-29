$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

