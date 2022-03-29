Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 3,602 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $82,918.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.

Shares of NYSE:FET traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 31,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,033. The company has a market cap of $130.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

