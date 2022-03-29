Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 80,045 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $405,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 408,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,001. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

