Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CEO Sells $3,998,210.22 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,998,210.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ETR traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.46 and a 1 year high of $116.40. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after buying an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

