Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.53 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $58.53 million and approximately $39.39 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $53.21 or 0.00112426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.19 or 0.07122266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,353.16 or 1.00042438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

