$2.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will report $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.90. F5 reported earnings of $2.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F5 will report full-year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.12.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,126. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in F5 by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.54. 240,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,464. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.99. F5 has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

