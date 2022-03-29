DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $29.06 million and approximately $725,919.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00035488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00107314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 147,783,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,677,379 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

